Pacific Green Technologies Inc is engaged in developing emission control systems technology. The company design, manufacture, and implement flue gas emission control systems throughout the world. It offers a product such as ENVI-Marine for the marine industry, ENVI-Pure for the waste to energy and biomass industries, and ENVI-Clean is designed for coal fired power electricity generation and industrial plants involved in steel generation. Geographically, it has a presence in North America, Asia, and Europe of which it derives a majority of revenue from the Europe region.