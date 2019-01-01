QQQ
Range
0.9 - 0.9
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/9.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.8 - 3.46
Mkt Cap
42.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.9
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
47M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 27, 2021, 5:27AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Pacific Green Technologies Inc is engaged in developing emission control systems technology. The company design, manufacture, and implement flue gas emission control systems throughout the world. It offers a product such as ENVI-Marine for the marine industry, ENVI-Pure for the waste to energy and biomass industries, and ENVI-Clean is designed for coal fired power electricity generation and industrial plants involved in steel generation. Geographically, it has a presence in North America, Asia, and Europe of which it derives a majority of revenue from the Europe region.

Pacific Green Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pacific Green (PGTK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pacific Green (OTCQB: PGTK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pacific Green's (PGTK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pacific Green.

Q

What is the target price for Pacific Green (PGTK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pacific Green

Q

Current Stock Price for Pacific Green (PGTK)?

A

The stock price for Pacific Green (OTCQB: PGTK) is $0.901 last updated Today at 3:36:06 PM.

Q

Does Pacific Green (PGTK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Green.

Q

When is Pacific Green (OTCQB:PGTK) reporting earnings?

A

Pacific Green does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pacific Green (PGTK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pacific Green.

Q

What sector and industry does Pacific Green (PGTK) operate in?

A

Pacific Green is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.