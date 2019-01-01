QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.72 - 9.74
Vol / Avg.
40.9K/192.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.67 - 10.11
Mkt Cap
394.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.72
P/E
-
EPS
0.02
Shares
40.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 6:53PM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 6:41AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 11:33AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 11:21AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 11:14AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 9:57AM
Benzinga - Sep 10, 2021, 8:15AM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 5:36PM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 5:27PM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 5:05PM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 5:01PM
Pathfinder Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pathfinder Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pathfinder Acquisition (PFDR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pathfinder Acquisition (NASDAQ: PFDR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pathfinder Acquisition's (PFDR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pathfinder Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Pathfinder Acquisition (PFDR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pathfinder Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Pathfinder Acquisition (PFDR)?

A

The stock price for Pathfinder Acquisition (NASDAQ: PFDR) is $9.72 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Pathfinder Acquisition (PFDR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pathfinder Acquisition.

Q

When is Pathfinder Acquisition (NASDAQ:PFDR) reporting earnings?

A

Pathfinder Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pathfinder Acquisition (PFDR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pathfinder Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Pathfinder Acquisition (PFDR) operate in?

A

Pathfinder Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.