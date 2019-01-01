QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
PCTEL Inc delivers performance-critical technology solutions to the wireless industry. The company's segments are divided into three segments that are Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial Internet of Things. The company product includes Antenna Products and Test & Measurement Products. Antenna Products includes Mobile Antennas, Infrastructure Base station Antennas, In-Building Antennas, GNSS/GPS Antennas, Embedded Antennas, and RF ANcillary and Cable Products, and Test & Measurement Products include Scanning Receivers, Public safety testing solution, Scanning Receiver Software, Interference Locating System, and User Experience Test Tools. The majority of the revenue is generated from Antenna Products.

PCTEL Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PCTEL (PCTI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ: PCTI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PCTEL's (PCTI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PCTEL (PCTI) stock?

A

The latest price target for PCTEL (NASDAQ: PCTI) was reported by B. Riley Securities on May 8, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.25 expecting PCTI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 87.63% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PCTEL (PCTI)?

A

The stock price for PCTEL (NASDAQ: PCTI) is $4.93 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does PCTEL (PCTI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 7, 2022.

Q

When is PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) reporting earnings?

A

PCTEL’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is PCTEL (PCTI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PCTEL.

Q

What sector and industry does PCTEL (PCTI) operate in?

A

PCTEL is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.