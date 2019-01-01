QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.1K
Div / Yield
0.15/2.36%
52 Wk
6.37 - 9.69
Mkt Cap
731M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
59.97
EPS
0
Shares
114.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Materials.Industry: Containers & Packaging
Pact Group Holdings Ltd is the largest rigid packaging plastics manufacturer in Australia and New Zealand and is thus a scale player in these markets, with a growing footprint in Asia following the recent acquisition of the CSI and Graham Packaging businesses in early 2018. Pact is investing in plastics recycling capacity and aims to be the largest PET plastic recycler in the Australasian market by 2022.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pact Group Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pact Group Hldgs (PCTGY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pact Group Hldgs (OTCPK: PCTGY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pact Group Hldgs's (PCTGY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pact Group Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Pact Group Hldgs (PCTGY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pact Group Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Pact Group Hldgs (PCTGY)?

A

The stock price for Pact Group Hldgs (OTCPK: PCTGY) is $6.37 last updated Thu Jan 13 2022 20:59:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pact Group Hldgs (PCTGY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pact Group Hldgs.

Q

When is Pact Group Hldgs (OTCPK:PCTGY) reporting earnings?

A

Pact Group Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pact Group Hldgs (PCTGY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pact Group Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Pact Group Hldgs (PCTGY) operate in?

A

Pact Group Hldgs is in the Materials sector and Containers & Packaging industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.