Range
9.8 - 9.84
Vol / Avg.
26.4K/66.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.79 - 10.05
Mkt Cap
339M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.8
P/E
-
Shares
34.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PROOF Acquisition Corp I I is a newly-formed blank check company. It is formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PROOF Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PROOF Acquisition (PACI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PROOF Acquisition (NYSE: PACI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PROOF Acquisition's (PACI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PROOF Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for PROOF Acquisition (PACI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PROOF Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for PROOF Acquisition (PACI)?

A

The stock price for PROOF Acquisition (NYSE: PACI) is $9.825 last updated Today at 7:13:51 PM.

Q

Does PROOF Acquisition (PACI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PROOF Acquisition.

Q

When is PROOF Acquisition (NYSE:PACI) reporting earnings?

A

PROOF Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PROOF Acquisition (PACI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PROOF Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does PROOF Acquisition (PACI) operate in?

A

PROOF Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.