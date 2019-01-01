QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.06
Mkt Cap
2.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
90.1M
Outstanding
Pacific Empire Minerals Corp is is a mineral exploration company. Its principal business is the acquisition and exploration of mineral exploration properties in Canada. The company project portfolio includes Jean Marie property, Worldstock property, Weedon Property, and Stars Property among others.

Pacific Empire Minerals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pacific Empire Minerals (PEMSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pacific Empire Minerals (OTCQB: PEMSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pacific Empire Minerals's (PEMSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Pacific Empire Minerals.

Q

What is the target price for Pacific Empire Minerals (PEMSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Pacific Empire Minerals

Q

Current Stock Price for Pacific Empire Minerals (PEMSF)?

A

The stock price for Pacific Empire Minerals (OTCQB: PEMSF) is $0.0281 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 15:06:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pacific Empire Minerals (PEMSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pacific Empire Minerals.

Q

When is Pacific Empire Minerals (OTCQB:PEMSF) reporting earnings?

A

Pacific Empire Minerals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Pacific Empire Minerals (PEMSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pacific Empire Minerals.

Q

What sector and industry does Pacific Empire Minerals (PEMSF) operate in?

A

Pacific Empire Minerals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.