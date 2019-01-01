QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
13.72 - 15.14
Vol / Avg.
3.5M/2.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.41 - 65.22
Mkt Cap
3.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
14.14
P/E
-
EPS
-0.49
Shares
240.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 9:25AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 11:12AM
Benzinga - Dec 29, 2021, 6:53AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 9:41AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 8:53AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 10:01AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 4:45AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 10:54AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 9:34AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:43PM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 4:42PM
Benzinga - Oct 21, 2021, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 10:49AM
Benzinga - Oct 20, 2021, 5:19AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Oak Street Health Inc is a fast-growing network of value-based, primary care centers for adults on Medicare. The company operates a healthcare model focused on the quality of care over the volume of services and assumes the full financial risk of its patients.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.570

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV393.530M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Oak Street Health Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oak Street Health (OSH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oak Street Health's (OSH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Oak Street Health (OSH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.00 expecting OSH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 12.96% upside). 18 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Oak Street Health (OSH)?

A

The stock price for Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH) is $15.05 last updated Today at 8:59:57 PM.

Q

Does Oak Street Health (OSH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oak Street Health.

Q

When is Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) reporting earnings?

A

Oak Street Health’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Oak Street Health (OSH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oak Street Health.

Q

What sector and industry does Oak Street Health (OSH) operate in?

A

Oak Street Health is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.