QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.2 - 2.29
Vol / Avg.
108.4K/120.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.02 - 4.54
Mkt Cap
187.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.25
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
84.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nova Royalty Corp is a royalty company. It focuses on acquiring royalties on copper and nickel deposits. The company acquires royalties from vendors, private individuals, prospectors, mining companies, government agencies, and other applicable entities. Its projects include NuevaUnion Copper-Gold, Taca Taca, and Others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nova Royalty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nova Royalty (NOVRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nova Royalty (OTCQB: NOVRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nova Royalty's (NOVRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nova Royalty.

Q

What is the target price for Nova Royalty (NOVRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nova Royalty

Q

Current Stock Price for Nova Royalty (NOVRF)?

A

The stock price for Nova Royalty (OTCQB: NOVRF) is $2.22 last updated Today at 7:31:12 PM.

Q

Does Nova Royalty (NOVRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nova Royalty.

Q

When is Nova Royalty (OTCQB:NOVRF) reporting earnings?

A

Nova Royalty does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nova Royalty (NOVRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nova Royalty.

Q

What sector and industry does Nova Royalty (NOVRF) operate in?

A

Nova Royalty is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.