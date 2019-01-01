QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
12.44 - 12.53
Vol / Avg.
9.3K/13.8K
Div / Yield
0.54/4.29%
52 Wk
12.29 - 14.1
Mkt Cap
129.6M
Payout Ratio
128.57
Open
12.43
P/E
29.98
EPS
0
Shares
10.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund. The fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal and Georgia state income taxes. Its objective is to help investors around the world succeed by delivering unmatched specialist knowledge across a full spectrum of outcome-based investment solutions.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

Nuveen Georgia Quality Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen Georgia Quality (NKG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen Georgia Quality (NYSE: NKG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuveen Georgia Quality's (NKG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen Georgia Quality.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen Georgia Quality (NKG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nuveen Georgia Quality (NYSE: NKG) was reported by Stifel on October 17, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting NKG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen Georgia Quality (NKG)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen Georgia Quality (NYSE: NKG) is $12.46 last updated Today at 6:50:57 PM.

Q

Does Nuveen Georgia Quality (NKG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen Georgia Quality (NYSE:NKG) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen Georgia Quality does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen Georgia Quality (NKG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen Georgia Quality.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen Georgia Quality (NKG) operate in?

A

Nuveen Georgia Quality is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.