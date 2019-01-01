QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.55 - 9.96
Vol / Avg.
38.1K/50.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.51 - 22
Mkt Cap
205.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.55
P/E
-
Shares
21M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 8:16AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 12:33PM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 10:03AM
Benzinga - Nov 12, 2021, 11:37AM
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Mynaric AG operates in the communication equipment business sector. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of products and projects and the provision of services in the field of laser technology, in particular in the aerospace, telematics, and satellite services sectors. It operates in two segments: Air and Space. The company's product portfolio consists of Optical ground stations, Air-to-ground terminals, Air-to-air terminals, Space terminals, and Custom products and subcomponents. Its applications consist of high altitude networks, remote eye, satellite constellations, earth observation satellites, and others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mynaric Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mynaric (MYNA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mynaric's (MYNA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Mynaric (MYNA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA) was reported by Canaccord Genuity on November 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting MYNA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 307.54% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mynaric (MYNA)?

A

The stock price for Mynaric (NASDAQ: MYNA) is $9.815 last updated Today at 5:58:25 PM.

Q

Does Mynaric (MYNA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mynaric.

Q

When is Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) reporting earnings?

A

Mynaric’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Mynaric (MYNA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mynaric.

Q

What sector and industry does Mynaric (MYNA) operate in?

A

Mynaric is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.