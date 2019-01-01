Mynaric AG operates in the communication equipment business sector. The company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of products and projects and the provision of services in the field of laser technology, in particular in the aerospace, telematics, and satellite services sectors. It operates in two segments: Air and Space. The company's product portfolio consists of Optical ground stations, Air-to-ground terminals, Air-to-air terminals, Space terminals, and Custom products and subcomponents. Its applications consist of high altitude networks, remote eye, satellite constellations, earth observation satellites, and others.