Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.12 - 1.1
Mkt Cap
5.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
45.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 18, 2021, 1:37PM
MYND Life Sciences Inc is a life science based, neuro-pharmaceutical drug development company. It is advancing medicines based on neuro-anti-inflammatory substances through rigorous science with an initial focus on major depressive disorder. The company's mission is to further research linking depression and inflammation at the genetic and cellular level to develop a pharmaceutical treatment utilizing compounds found in psychedelics with the initial focus being on psilocybin and its various analogs.

MYND Life Sciences Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MYND Life Sciences (MYNDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MYND Life Sciences (OTCQB: MYNDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are MYND Life Sciences's (MYNDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for MYND Life Sciences.

Q

What is the target price for MYND Life Sciences (MYNDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for MYND Life Sciences

Q

Current Stock Price for MYND Life Sciences (MYNDF)?

A

The stock price for MYND Life Sciences (OTCQB: MYNDF) is $0.12 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 18:37:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does MYND Life Sciences (MYNDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for MYND Life Sciences.

Q

When is MYND Life Sciences (OTCQB:MYNDF) reporting earnings?

A

MYND Life Sciences does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is MYND Life Sciences (MYNDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MYND Life Sciences.

Q

What sector and industry does MYND Life Sciences (MYNDF) operate in?

A

MYND Life Sciences is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.