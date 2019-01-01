QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
13.85 - 14.05
Vol / Avg.
36.1K/40.5K
Div / Yield
0.75/5.36%
52 Wk
13.87 - 16.45
Mkt Cap
335.8M
Payout Ratio
60.81
Open
13.9
P/E
11.38
Shares
24.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Blackrock Muniyield New Jersey Fund Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The fund's objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from Federal and New Jersey income taxes. The fund invests primarily in investment-grade New Jersey municipal obligations.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Blackrock Muniyield NJ Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Blackrock Muniyield NJ (MYJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Blackrock Muniyield NJ (NYSE: MYJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Blackrock Muniyield NJ's (MYJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Blackrock Muniyield NJ.

Q

What is the target price for Blackrock Muniyield NJ (MYJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Blackrock Muniyield NJ

Q

Current Stock Price for Blackrock Muniyield NJ (MYJ)?

A

The stock price for Blackrock Muniyield NJ (NYSE: MYJ) is $13.92 last updated Today at 6:02:12 PM.

Q

Does Blackrock Muniyield NJ (MYJ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Blackrock Muniyield NJ (NYSE:MYJ) reporting earnings?

A

Blackrock Muniyield NJ does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Blackrock Muniyield NJ (MYJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Blackrock Muniyield NJ.

Q

What sector and industry does Blackrock Muniyield NJ (MYJ) operate in?

A

Blackrock Muniyield NJ is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.