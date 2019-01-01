(MOTN), Quotes and News Summary

Español
Italiano
Français
My account
My Account
Notifications
Log In
QQQ
–
–%
DIA
–
–%
SPY
–
–%
TLT
–
–%
GLD
–
–%
BTC/USD
–
–%
Data & APIs
Events
Marketfy
Premarket
Contribute
Español
Italiano
Français
Sign in
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Freight
Politics
Government
Healthcare
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
ETFs
Forex
Cannabis
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
CME Group
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Penny Stocks
Digital Securities
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Trade Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
Best Stocks & ETFs
Best Penny Stocks
Best S&P 500 ETFs
Best Swing Trade Stocks
Best Blue Chip Stocks
Best High-Volume Penny Stocks
Best Small Cap ETFs
Fintech
News
Podcast
Events
Newsletter
Personal Finance
Compare Online Brokers
Stock Brokers
Forex Brokers
Futures Brokers
Crypto Brokers
Options Brokers
ETF Brokers
Mutual Fund Brokers
Index Fund Brokers
Bond Brokers
Short Selling Brokers
Stock Apps
All Broker Reviews
Insurance
Auto
Home
Medicare
Life
Vision
Dental
Business
Pet
Health
Motorcycle
Renters
Workers Comp
Top Stocks
Penny Stocks
Stocks Under $5
Stocks Under $10
Stocks Under $20
Stocks Under $50
Stocks Under $100
Alternative Investing
Invest in Art
Invest in Land
Invest in Real Estate
Invest in Wine
Invest in Gold
Mortgages
Refinance
Purchase
Find a Mortgage Broker
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Get Started
Is Bitcoin a Good Investment?
Is Ethereum a Good Investment?
What is Blockchain
Best Altcoins
How to Buy Cryptocurrency?
DeFi
Crypto and DeFi 101
What is DeFi?
Decentralized Exchanges
Best DeFi Yield Farms
Digital Securities
NFTs
NFT Release Calendar
What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)?
How to Buy Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)
CryptoPunks Watchlist
Are NFTs a Scam or a Digital Bubble?
Best In Crypto
Best Crypto Apps
Best Crypto Portfolio Trackers
Best Crypto Day Trading Strategies
Best Crypto IRA
Best Cryptocurrency Scanners
Best Business Crypto Accounts
Best Crypto Screeners
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
Personal Finance
Compare Online Brokers
Stock Brokers
Forex Brokers
Futures Brokers
Crypto Brokers
Options Brokers
ETF Brokers
Mutual Fund Brokers
Index Fund Brokers
Bond Brokers
Short Selling Brokers
Stock Apps
All Broker Reviews
Insurance
Auto
Home
Medicare
Life
Vision
Dental
Business
Pet
Health
Motorcycle
Renters
Workers Comp
Top Stocks
Penny Stocks
Stocks Under $5
Stocks Under $10
Stocks Under $20
Stocks Under $50
Stocks Under $100
Alternative Investing
Invest in Art
Invest in Land
Invest in Real Estate
Invest in Wine
Invest in Gold
Mortgages
Refinance
Purchase
Find a Mortgage Broker
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Get Started
Is Bitcoin a Good Investment?
Is Ethereum a Good Investment?
What is Blockchain
Best Altcoins
How to Buy Cryptocurrency?
DeFi
Crypto and DeFi 101
What is DeFi?
Decentralized Exchanges
Best DeFi Yield Farms
Digital Securities
NFTs
NFT Release Calendar
What is a Non-Fungible Token (NFT)?
How to Buy Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs)
CryptoPunks Watchlist
Are NFTs a Scam or a Digital Bubble?
Best In Crypto
Best Crypto Apps
Best Crypto Portfolio Trackers
Best Crypto Day Trading Strategies
Best Crypto IRA
Best Cryptocurrency Scanners
Best Business Crypto Accounts
Best Crypto Screeners
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Calendars
Analyst Ratings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Conference Call Calendar
Earnings Calendar
Economic Calendar
FDA Calendar
Guidance Calendar
IPO Calendar
M&A Calendar
Retail Sales Calendar
SPAC Calendar
Stock Split Calendar
Trade Ideas
Insider Trades
Trade Idea Feed
Analyst Ratings
Unusual Options Activity
Short Interest
Most Shorted
Largest Increase
Largest Decrease
Calculators
Margin Calculator
Premium
QQQ
–
–%
DIA
–
–%
SPY
–
–%
TLT
–
–%
GLD
–
–%
BTC/USD
–
–%
(MOTN)
Add To Watchlist +
Perks
Buy
Compare Brokers
15 minutes delayed
Perks
Buy
Compare Brokers
Profile
News
Analyst Ratings
Guidance
Dividends
Earnings
Insider Trades
Ideas
Key Statistics
Short Interest
(MOTN), Quotes and News Summary
MOTN
News
Press Releases
Partners
Motion Acquisition Corp. And DocGo Late Yesterday Announced Shareholder Approval Of Business Combination
Benzinga
-
Nov 3, 2021, 6:53AM
Motion Acquisition Corp. SPAC Merger Partner, DocGo, Reports Secured Multiple New Contracts, No Terms Disclosed
Benzinga
-
Oct 29, 2021, 7:36AM
Motion Acquisition Corp. SPAC Merger Partner, DocGo, Q3 Sales $81M, Up 200% Year Over Year
Benzinga
-
Oct 27, 2021, 7:45AM
Motion Acquisition Corp. SPAC Merger Partner, DocGo, Reports Contract With Veterans Affairs Hospitals, Clinics, No Terms Disclosed
Benzinga
-
Oct 26, 2021, 7:41AM
Motion Acquisition Corp. SPAC Merger Partner, DocGo Reports Partnership With Visiting Physician Services, No Terms Disclosed
Benzinga
-
Oct 22, 2021, 7:36AM
UPDATE: DocGo Raises FY21 Sales Guidance To $260M
Benzinga
-
Oct 14, 2021, 4:17PM
DocGo Raises FY21 Guidance
Benzinga
-
Oct 14, 2021, 4:17PM
CORRECTION: Motion Acquisition Corp. Ticker Is 'MOTN'
Benzinga
-
Oct 14, 2021, 4:16PM
UPDATE: DocGo Sees Q3 Sales $81M
Benzinga
-
Oct 14, 2021, 4:16PM
Motion Acquisition Corp. SPAC Partner, Ambulnz, Doing Business As DocGo, Gives Q3 Guidance
Benzinga
-
Oct 14, 2021, 4:15PM
Motion Acquisition Announces Effectiveness Of Registration Statement And Date For Annual Meeting To Approve Proposed Business Combination With DocGo
Benzinga
-
Oct 14, 2021, 12:51PM
Motion Acquisition Corp. SPAC Merger Partner, Ambulnz (Doing Business As DocGo) To Present At LD Micro Main Event On Oct. 12, 2021 At 6:30 p.m. EDT
Benzinga
-
Oct 8, 2021, 7:36AM
Motion Acquisition Corp. Merger Partner DocGo Increases Mobile Health Offerings For Individuals With Disabilities On Long Island
Benzinga
-
Sep 22, 2021, 7:38AM
Motion Acquisition Corp. SPAC Merger Partner, Ambulnz dba DocGo, Deployed Program In County With Multiplex Testing That Now Includes Rapid Antigen Tests For Flu A, B
Benzinga
-
Sep 17, 2021, 7:48AM
Northland Capital Markets Initiates Coverage On Motion Acquisition with Outperform Rating, Announces Price Target of $16
Benzinga
-
Sep 15, 2021, 8:43AM
DocGo Establishes National Sales Team
Benzinga
-
Sep 15, 2021, 7:36AM
Motion Acquisition Merging Partner DocGo Wins $15M Contract From The Michigan Department Of Health & Human Services
Benzinga
-
Sep 1, 2021, 7:19AM
Motion Acquisition Corp Merger Partner DocGo Launches Service In London
Benzinga
-
Aug 19, 2021, 7:16AM
Motion Acquisition Corp. Merger Partner DocGo Sees Prelim. Q2 Revenue $61.9M, Up 175% YoY
Benzinga
-
Jul 20, 2021, 7:12AM
Motion Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.
Read More
Analyst Ratings
see more
Date
Analyst Firm
Analyst Name
Action
Rating
Action Price
Prior Price
Target