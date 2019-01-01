QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
QQQ
DIA
SPY
TLT
GLD
BTC/USD
Range
16.05 - 17.81
Vol / Avg.
2.4M/3.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.76 - 22.8
Mkt Cap
4.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
16.16
P/E
-
EPS
4.65
Shares
240M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Mandiant (formally FireEye,) is a pure-play cybersecurity firm that focuses on incident response, threat intelligence, automated response, and managed security. Mandiant's security experts can be used on demand or customers can outsource their security to Mandiant. The California-based company sells solutions security solutions worldwide, and sold its FireEye products division in October 2021.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.130-0.100 0.0300
REV131.520M132.887M1.367M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Mandiant Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Mandiant (MNDT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Mandiant (NASDAQ: MNDT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Mandiant's (MNDT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Mandiant (MNDT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Mandiant (NASDAQ: MNDT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting MNDT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -9.19% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Mandiant (MNDT)?

A

The stock price for Mandiant (NASDAQ: MNDT) is $17.6201 last updated Today at 4:43:34 PM.

Q

Does Mandiant (MNDT) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Mandiant.

Q

When is Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) reporting earnings?

A

Mandiant’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Mandiant (MNDT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Mandiant.

Q

What sector and industry does Mandiant (MNDT) operate in?

A

Mandiant is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.