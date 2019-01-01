|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.130
|-0.100
|0.0300
|REV
|131.520M
|132.887M
|1.367M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Mandiant (NASDAQ: MNDT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Mandiant’s space includes: VMware (NYSE:VMW), GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB), Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB), KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD).
The latest price target for Mandiant (NASDAQ: MNDT) was reported by Morgan Stanley on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting MNDT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -9.19% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Mandiant (NASDAQ: MNDT) is $17.6201 last updated Today at 4:43:34 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Mandiant.
Mandiant’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Mandiant.
Mandiant is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.