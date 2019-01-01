ñol

Kalera (NASDAQ:KAL), Quotes and News Summary

Kalera (NASDAQ: KAL)

Day High/Low2.19 - 2.49
52 Week High/Low2.25 - 13.3
Open / Close2.35 / -
Float / Outstanding12.2M / 23.4M
Vol / Avg.99.8K / 348.8K
Mkt Cap53.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.64
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-3.92
Total Float12.2M
Kalera PLC is a vertical farming company. It produces fresh, nutritious, and excellent tasting leafy greens with minimal environmental impact. It has spent several years optimizing plant nutrient formulas and developing an advanced automation and data acquisition system with Internet of Things, cloud, big data analytics and artificial intelligence. Kalera currently operates farms in Orlando (Florida), Atlanta (Georgia), Houston (Texas), and Kuwait.
Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-11-05
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.200
REV1.289M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Kalera Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Kalera (KAL) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Kalera (NASDAQ: KAL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Kalera's (KAL) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Kalera.

Q
What is the target price for Kalera (KAL) stock?
A

The latest price target for Kalera (NASDAQ: KAL) was reported by Roth Capital on Thursday, July 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 6.00 expecting KAL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 164.32% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q
Current Stock Price for Kalera (KAL)?
A

The stock price for Kalera (NASDAQ: KAL) is $2.27 last updated Today at August 24, 2022, 6:23 PM UTC.

Q
Does Kalera (KAL) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kalera.

Q
When is Kalera (NASDAQ:KAL) reporting earnings?
A

Kalera’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Q
Is Kalera (KAL) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Kalera.

Q
What sector and industry does Kalera (KAL) operate in?
A

Kalera is in the Consumer Defensive sector and Farm Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.