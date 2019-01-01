IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA is engaged in the ownership, lease, management, development, operation, and purchase of shopping centers. Its primarily owns, purchases, develops, leases, manages and operates shopping centers. Its business segments include Shopping Malls, Offices, Sales and Developments, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment is a key revenue driver, is engaged in the operation and development of shopping malls. Offices and Others segment consists of leasing of properties and other rental properties and services related to them. Its Sales and Development segment covers sales of undeveloped parcels of land and properties and activities relating to property maintenance.