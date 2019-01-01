QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/63.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.01 - 12.1
Mkt Cap
319.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-12.64
Shares
135.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 11:46AM
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA is engaged in the ownership, lease, management, development, operation, and purchase of shopping centers. Its primarily owns, purchases, develops, leases, manages and operates shopping centers. Its business segments include Shopping Malls, Offices, Sales and Developments, and Others. The Shopping Malls segment is a key revenue driver, is engaged in the operation and development of shopping malls. Offices and Others segment consists of leasing of properties and other rental properties and services related to them. Its Sales and Development segment covers sales of undeveloped parcels of land and properties and activities relating to property maintenance.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

IRSA Propiedades Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IRSA Propiedades (IRCP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IRSA Propiedades (NASDAQ: IRCP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IRSA Propiedades's (IRCP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for IRSA Propiedades (IRCP) stock?

A

The latest price target for IRSA Propiedades (NASDAQ: IRCP) was reported by JP Morgan on October 9, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting IRCP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for IRSA Propiedades (IRCP)?

A

The stock price for IRSA Propiedades (NASDAQ: IRCP) is $2.36 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IRSA Propiedades (IRCP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.23 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 21, 2017 to stockholders of record on November 10, 2017.

Q

When is IRSA Propiedades (NASDAQ:IRCP) reporting earnings?

A

IRSA Propiedades’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is IRSA Propiedades (IRCP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IRSA Propiedades.

Q

What sector and industry does IRSA Propiedades (IRCP) operate in?

A

IRSA Propiedades is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.