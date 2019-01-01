QQQ
Range
17.21 - 17.58
Vol / Avg.
49.5K/135.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.16 - 26.69
Mkt Cap
666.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
17.58
P/E
15.24
EPS
0.55
Shares
38.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Hanger Inc is a provider of products and services that assist in enhancing or restoring the physical capabilities of patients with disabilities or injuries. It operates through two segments namely Patient Care and Products and Services. Patient Care segment is primarily comprised of Hanger Clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices. Products & Services segment is comprised of distribution and therapeutic solutions to businesses. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Patient Care segment.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.440

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV315.450M

Analyst Ratings

Hanger Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hanger (HNGR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hanger (NYSE: HNGR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hanger's (HNGR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Hanger (HNGR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hanger

Q

Current Stock Price for Hanger (HNGR)?

A

The stock price for Hanger (NYSE: HNGR) is $17.22 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hanger (HNGR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hanger.

Q

When is Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) reporting earnings?

A

Hanger’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Hanger (HNGR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hanger.

Q

What sector and industry does Hanger (HNGR) operate in?

A

Hanger is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.