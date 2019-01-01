Hanger Inc is a provider of products and services that assist in enhancing or restoring the physical capabilities of patients with disabilities or injuries. It operates through two segments namely Patient Care and Products and Services. Patient Care segment is primarily comprised of Hanger Clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices. Products & Services segment is comprised of distribution and therapeutic solutions to businesses. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Patient Care segment.