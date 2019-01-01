QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.22 - 0.25
Vol / Avg.
153.3K/69.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 0.42
Mkt Cap
47.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.23
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
201.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Golden Tag Resources Ltd is a mineral resource exploration company. Its project is located in the Velardena Mining District in San Diego. The company conducts its business in a single operating segment being the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The company has interest in San Diego Property which is located at 75 km southwest of the city of Torreon, 4 km ENE of Golden Mineral's San Juana Mine and 13 km NE of Penoles' Santa Maria Mine in NE Durango State, Mexico.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Golden Tag Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Golden Tag Resources (GTAGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Golden Tag Resources (OTCQB: GTAGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Golden Tag Resources's (GTAGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Golden Tag Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Golden Tag Resources (GTAGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Golden Tag Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Golden Tag Resources (GTAGF)?

A

The stock price for Golden Tag Resources (OTCQB: GTAGF) is $0.235985 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Golden Tag Resources (GTAGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Golden Tag Resources.

Q

When is Golden Tag Resources (OTCQB:GTAGF) reporting earnings?

A

Golden Tag Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Golden Tag Resources (GTAGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Golden Tag Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Golden Tag Resources (GTAGF) operate in?

A

Golden Tag Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.