China's factory sector is finally showing signs of life, but ETF investors aren't ready to price in a full recovery just yet.

After more than three years of falling factory-gate prices, China's Producer Price Index (PPI) rose 0.5% year over year in March 2026, marking its first expansion since September 2022. The turnaround, driven largely by rising oil prices amid Middle East tensions, signals a break from a prolonged period of margin pressure across industrial firms.

Yet despite this macro inflection, China-focused ETFs continue to trade at discounted valuations relative to global peers, suggesting markets remain unconvinced that the rebound is sustainable.

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Reflation Is Back — But It's Not Demand-Driven

The key issue is the quality of inflation.

This isn't a demand-led recovery fueled by stronger consumption. Instead, higher input costs, especially energy, are pushing prices higher. That distinction raises concerns about whether companies can truly expand margins or simply pass on costs.

China's growth outlook remains stable but modest, with GDP expected to be around 4.5%–4.8% in 2026, supported by fiscal stimulus and export resilience. Still, weak domestic demand and lingering property sector stress continue to cap upside.

For markets, that creates a fragile setup: reflation without strong demand can fade quickly if commodity prices stabilize.

ETF Markets Aren't Convinced Yet

This uncertainty is clearly reflected in ETF positioning.

Investor flows reinforce the caution, with the above funds showing outflows in recent weeks amid geopolitical risks and commodity-driven volatility.

A "Show Me" Moment For China ETFs

There are reasons for optimism. Stabilizing factory activity, resilient exports, and continued policy support could help transition China from cost-push inflation to a more durable, demand-led recovery.

But until that shift becomes evident, ETF investors appear to be taking a wait-and-see approach.

For now, China ETFs remain stuck in a valuation limbo, caught between improving macro signals and lingering doubts about whether this rebound has real staying power.