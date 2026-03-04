After a choppy stretch for global equities, a fresh group of widely followed names has slid into deeply oversold territory, potentially setting the stage for sharp snapback moves if risk appetite improves.
From China internet ETFs to growth-heavy ADRs, Wednesday's screen highlights 10 stocks and funds that have seen intense selling pressure but could be positioned for a rebound if sentiment turns.
Using the Benzinga Pro Scanner, a search was conducted (on March 4, 2026) for stocks with market caps of at least $2 billion, average 14-day trading volumes exceeding 2 million shares and exceptionally low relative strength index (RSI) readings.
The search turned up a list dominated by China-focused vehicles and select growth stories:
- KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB) tops the list with an RSI of 18.32, the lowest reading on the screen. Despite that deeply oversold reading, KWEB was recently changing hands around $29.85, up about 0.13% on the day, suggesting some dip-buying interest even as momentum remains washed out.
- JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) shows an RSI of 24.42 with the stock around $25.21, off about 1.68% on the day. Like Alibaba, JD has been caught in the downdraft hitting Chinese consumer and internet names, leaving the ADR oversold even by the standards of a volatile year.
- The iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI) posts an RSI reading of 24.99, with shares near $35.89 after a modest 0.47% decline. FXI's appearance alongside KWEB and JD underscores how selling pressure has broadened out from individual stocks to major China benchmarks.
- Sea Ltd. (NYSE:SE) screens with an RSI of 27.32, even as the stock trades slightly higher on the day, around $88.26, up about 0.5%. The combination of a sub‑30 RSI and green intraday action may indicate early bargain hunting in the Southeast Asia e‑commerce and gaming leader after a sharp pullback.
- The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (ARCA:SRLN) lands on the list with an RSI of 28.42 and a recent price near $39.82, up roughly 0.45%. Its inclusion suggests that selling has also hit corners of the credit and floating‑rate loan market, not just growth and tech equities.
- Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) carries an RSI of 28.44 with shares near $8.74, slightly lower on the day. The life‑science tools and materials provider has slipped enough in recent weeks to push its momentum gauges into oversold territory, potentially setting up a bounce if fundamentals stabilize.
- Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) appears with an RSI of 29.09, yet the stock was recently up about 3.79% to $38.05. That mix of a still‑oversold RSI and strong intraday gain signals that traders may be returning to the diabetes and obesity‑drug leader after a bout of profit taking.
- Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) posts an RSI of 29.74 with shares around $14.05, down roughly 1.09% on the session. The China-based streaming and online music platform has retreated sharply from recent highs, pushing short‑term momentum gauges toward extremes.
- Rounding out the top 10 is the iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA), which has an RSI of 29.75 and trades near $50.03, off about 0.37% on Wednesday. INDA's presence signals that selling pressure has reached beyond China into broader Asian and emerging‑market exposures, even as India remains one of the more favored long‑term growth stories.
For short‑term traders, these oversold readings may flag candidates for potential mean‑reversion trades if broader risk sentiment stabilizes.
Longer‑term investors, meanwhile, may view the cluster of China and Asia-focused names on this list as a cue to reassess regional allocations and risk tolerance heading into the next leg of the market cycle.
Reminders:
- Stocks showing a very oversold RSI can appear attractive for a quick rebound, but relying solely on one signal is risky.
- Investors should combine RSI signals with other indicators/analysis to avoid acting on false signals and to reduce the risk of catching a falling stock too early.
- The RSI can remain in oversold territory for extended periods, and a low RSI does not guarantee an immediate price reversal.
