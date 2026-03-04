After a choppy stretch for global equities, a fresh group of widely followed names has slid into deeply oversold territory, potentially setting the stage for sharp snapback moves if risk appetite improves.

From China internet ETFs to growth-heavy ADRs, Wednesday's screen highlights 10 stocks and funds that have seen intense selling pressure but could be positioned for a rebound if sentiment turns.​

BABA stock is moving. See the chart and price action here.

Using the Benzinga Pro Scanner, a search was conducted (on March 4, 2026) for stocks with market caps of at least $2 billion, average 14-day trading volumes exceeding 2 million shares and exceptionally low relative strength index (RSI) readings.

The search turned up a list dominated by China-focused vehicles and select growth stories:​

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB) tops the list with an RSI of 18.32, the lowest reading on the screen. Despite that deeply oversold reading, KWEB was recently changing hands around $29.85, up about 0.13% on the day, suggesting some dip-buying interest even as momentum remains washed out.​

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) shows an RSI of 24.42 with the stock around $25.21, off about 1.68% on the day. Like Alibaba, JD has been caught in the downdraft hitting Chinese consumer and internet names, leaving the ADR oversold even by the standards of a volatile year.​

The iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE:FXI) posts an RSI reading of 24.99, with shares near $35.89 after a modest 0.47% decline. FXI's appearance alongside KWEB and JD underscores how selling pressure has broadened out from individual stocks to major China benchmarks.​

Sea Ltd. (NYSE:SE) screens with an RSI of 27.32, even as the stock trades slightly higher on the day, around $88.26, up about 0.5%. The combination of a sub‑30 RSI and green intraday action may indicate early bargain hunting in the Southeast Asia e‑commerce and gaming leader after a sharp pullback.​

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (ARCA:SRLN) lands on the list with an RSI of 28.42 and a recent price near $39.82, up roughly 0.45%. Its inclusion suggests that selling has also hit corners of the credit and floating‑rate loan market, not just growth and tech equities.​

Avantor Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) carries an RSI of 28.44 with shares near $8.74, slightly lower on the day. The life‑science tools and materials provider has slipped enough in recent weeks to push its momentum gauges into oversold territory, potentially setting up a bounce if fundamentals stabilize.​

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) appears with an RSI of 29.09, yet the stock was recently up about 3.79% to $38.05. That mix of a still‑oversold RSI and strong intraday gain signals that traders may be returning to the diabetes and obesity‑drug leader after a bout of profit taking.​

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) posts an RSI of 29.74 with shares around $14.05, down roughly 1.09% on the session. The China-based streaming and online music platform has retreated sharply from recent highs, pushing short‑term momentum gauges toward extremes.​

Rounding out the top 10 is the iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA), which has an RSI of 29.75 and trades near $50.03, off about 0.37% on Wednesday. INDA's presence signals that selling pressure has reached beyond China into broader Asian and emerging‑market exposures, even as India remains one of the more favored long‑term growth stories.​

For short‑term traders, these oversold readings may flag candidates for potential mean‑reversion trades if broader risk sentiment stabilizes.

Longer‑term investors, meanwhile, may view the cluster of China and Asia-focused names on this list as a cue to reassess regional allocations and risk tolerance heading into the next leg of the market cycle.

Reminders:

Stocks showing a very oversold RSI can appear attractive for a quick rebound, but relying solely on one signal is risky.

Investors should combine RSI signals with other indicators/analysis to avoid acting on false signals and to reduce the risk of catching a falling stock too early.

The RSI can remain in oversold territory for extended periods, and a low RSI does not guarantee an immediate price reversal.

Photo: Phonix_a Pk.sarote / Shutterstock