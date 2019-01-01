QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/19.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.59 - 10.48
Mkt Cap
159.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.07
Shares
16.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 4, 2021, 4:42PM
European Biotech Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

Analyst Ratings

European Biotech Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy European Biotech (EBAC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of European Biotech (NASDAQ: EBAC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are European Biotech's (EBAC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for European Biotech.

Q

What is the target price for European Biotech (EBAC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for European Biotech

Q

Current Stock Price for European Biotech (EBAC)?

A

The stock price for European Biotech (NASDAQ: EBAC) is $9.72 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:54:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does European Biotech (EBAC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for European Biotech.

Q

When is European Biotech (NASDAQ:EBAC) reporting earnings?

A

European Biotech does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is European Biotech (EBAC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for European Biotech.

Q

What sector and industry does European Biotech (EBAC) operate in?

A

European Biotech is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.