QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
4.73 - 4.86
Vol / Avg.
342.2K/3.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.12 - 70.12
Mkt Cap
187.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.83
P/E
-
EPS
-0.5
Shares
39.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 8:59AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 4:42PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 9:30AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 8:44AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 4:03PM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 4:02PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 11:56AM
Benzinga - Sep 24, 2021, 10:58AM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 8:10AM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 7:52AM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 7:45AM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 5:35AM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 5:06AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Eargo Inc is a medical device company, focused on improving the quality of life of people with hearing loss. The company offers hearing aids, professional support services, and other insurance-related services. The product portfolio includes Eargo Neo HiFi, Eargo Neo, Eargo Max, and related accessories.

Earnings

see more
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Eargo Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eargo (EAR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eargo's (EAR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Eargo (EAR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR) was reported by William Blair on September 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting EAR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Eargo (EAR)?

A

The stock price for Eargo (NASDAQ: EAR) is $4.77 last updated Today at 8:05:56 PM.

Q

Does Eargo (EAR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eargo.

Q

When is Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) reporting earnings?

A

Eargo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Eargo (EAR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eargo.

Q

What sector and industry does Eargo (EAR) operate in?

A

Eargo is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.