Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
13.81 - 20.36
Mkt Cap
6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
338.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Crown Resorts is Australia's largest hotel-casino company. Its flagship property is Crown Melbourne, an integrated complex with more than 2,600 electronic game machines, or EGMs, 540 tables, and three hotels. Crown also operates Crown Perth, a property with more than 2,500 EGMs, 350 tables, and three hotels. Crown has also obtained a licence to operate Sydney's second casino, Crown Sydney, centred on the VIP and premium gaming market. The company also operates Aspinall's, a boutique, premium-focussed casino in London.

Crown Resorts Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Crown Resorts (CWLDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Crown Resorts (OTCPK: CWLDY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Crown Resorts's (CWLDY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Crown Resorts.

Q

What is the target price for Crown Resorts (CWLDY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Crown Resorts

Q

Current Stock Price for Crown Resorts (CWLDY)?

A

The stock price for Crown Resorts (OTCPK: CWLDY) is $17.64 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 14:30:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Crown Resorts (CWLDY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 22, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 19, 2018.

Q

When is Crown Resorts (OTCPK:CWLDY) reporting earnings?

A

Crown Resorts does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Crown Resorts (CWLDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Crown Resorts.

Q

What sector and industry does Crown Resorts (CWLDY) operate in?

A

Crown Resorts is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.