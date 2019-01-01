QQQ
Range
25.31 - 25.5
Vol / Avg.
7.7K/27.3K
Div / Yield
1.72/6.82%
52 Wk
17.77 - 28.51
Mkt Cap
179.6M
Payout Ratio
14.26
Open
25.7
P/E
2.17
Shares
7.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jul 8, 2021, 8:15AM
ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund is the United States-based non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of total return consisting of cash distributions and capital appreciation.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ClearBridge Energy MLP (CTR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE: CTR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ClearBridge Energy MLP's (CTR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ClearBridge Energy MLP.

Q

What is the target price for ClearBridge Energy MLP (CTR) stock?

A

The latest price target for ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE: CTR) was reported by B of A Securities on February 17, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CTR to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ClearBridge Energy MLP (CTR)?

A

The stock price for ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE: CTR) is $25.37 last updated Today at 4:59:41 PM.

Q

Does ClearBridge Energy MLP (CTR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is ClearBridge Energy MLP (NYSE:CTR) reporting earnings?

A

ClearBridge Energy MLP does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ClearBridge Energy MLP (CTR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ClearBridge Energy MLP.

Q

What sector and industry does ClearBridge Energy MLP (CTR) operate in?

A

ClearBridge Energy MLP is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.