Country Garden Services, or CGS, was listed on the Hong Kong Stock exchange in June 2018 as spin-off via introduction by sister developer Country Garden, or CGH, following which CGH's controlling shareholder holds 43% in CGS. CGS is one of the major players in the residential property management sector, given its nationwide coverage and large GFA under management, or GUM. CGS' GUM growth is regarded as highly visible, attributed to CGH's operating scale--which provides a sizable pipeline of new project deliveries for CGS to provide property management services. CGS also provides value-added services, or VAS, to developers as well as community VAS.