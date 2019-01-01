IQ Real Return ETF (ARCA:CPI), Quotes and News Summary

IQ Real Return ETF (ARCA: CPI)
You can purchase shares of IQ Real Return ETF (ARCA: CPI) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for IQ Real Return ETF.
There is no analysis for IQ Real Return ETF
The stock price for IQ Real Return ETF (ARCA: CPI) is $26.82 last updated Today at June 9, 2022, 3:49 PM UTC.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 4, 2012 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2011.
IQ Real Return ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for IQ Real Return ETF.