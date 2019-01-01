QQQ
Range
9.68 - 9.71
Vol / Avg.
0.7K/64.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9 - 10
Mkt Cap
432.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.71
P/E
-
EPS
1.32
Shares
44.7M
Outstanding
Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Catalyst Partners Acq Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Catalyst Partners Acq (CPAR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Catalyst Partners Acq (NASDAQ: CPAR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Catalyst Partners Acq's (CPAR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Catalyst Partners Acq.

Q

What is the target price for Catalyst Partners Acq (CPAR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Catalyst Partners Acq

Q

Current Stock Price for Catalyst Partners Acq (CPAR)?

A

The stock price for Catalyst Partners Acq (NASDAQ: CPAR) is $9.68 last updated Today at 2:39:52 PM.

Q

Does Catalyst Partners Acq (CPAR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Catalyst Partners Acq.

Q

When is Catalyst Partners Acq (NASDAQ:CPAR) reporting earnings?

A

Catalyst Partners Acq does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Catalyst Partners Acq (CPAR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Catalyst Partners Acq.

Q

What sector and industry does Catalyst Partners Acq (CPAR) operate in?

A

Catalyst Partners Acq is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.