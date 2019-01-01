CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp is engaged in the growing, manufacturing, processing, and selling Hemp oil via an online distribution platform. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Biomass cultivation. The majority of its revenue comes from the Consumer products segment, which includes the sale of naturally derived hemp products through its proprietary online sales engine. Some of its products include Hemp Oil Infused Chewing Gum, Hemp Oil Tinctures, Hemp Oil Infused Cream and Hemp Oil Cream. Its brands are YOOFORIC and the Herbal State of Mind. The company in a single geographical segment, which is the United States.