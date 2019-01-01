QQQ
CanaFarma Hemp Products Corp is engaged in the growing, manufacturing, processing, and selling Hemp oil via an online distribution platform. The company operates in two segments: Consumer Products and Biomass cultivation. The majority of its revenue comes from the Consumer products segment, which includes the sale of naturally derived hemp products through its proprietary online sales engine. Some of its products include Hemp Oil Infused Chewing Gum, Hemp Oil Tinctures, Hemp Oil Infused Cream and Hemp Oil Cream. Its brands are YOOFORIC and the Herbal State of Mind. The company in a single geographical segment, which is the United States.

CanaFarma Hemp Products Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CanaFarma Hemp Products (CNFHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CanaFarma Hemp Products (OTCEM: CNFHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CanaFarma Hemp Products's (CNFHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CanaFarma Hemp Products.

Q

What is the target price for CanaFarma Hemp Products (CNFHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CanaFarma Hemp Products

Q

Current Stock Price for CanaFarma Hemp Products (CNFHF)?

A

The stock price for CanaFarma Hemp Products (OTCEM: CNFHF) is $0.0201 last updated Tue Nov 30 2021 14:31:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CanaFarma Hemp Products (CNFHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CanaFarma Hemp Products.

Q

When is CanaFarma Hemp Products (OTCEM:CNFHF) reporting earnings?

A

CanaFarma Hemp Products does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CanaFarma Hemp Products (CNFHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CanaFarma Hemp Products.

Q

What sector and industry does CanaFarma Hemp Products (CNFHF) operate in?

A

CanaFarma Hemp Products is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.