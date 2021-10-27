New Cannabis Products: CBD Sparkling Water, Non-Alcoholic Gin, Bourbon, Tequila, A Cannabis 'Spirit'

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. But don’t worry, Benzinga always keeps you updated on the most interesting new cannabis products being launched.

Just Live CBD Sparkling Water

Just Live rolled out its first product extension into the Sparkling Water category with a product called Just Live CBD Sparkling Water. The product came to market through a partnership with Vertical Wellness, which will soon complete its merger with CanaFarma (OTC:CNFHF).

Just Live’s CBD Sparkling Water comes in flavors such as Meyer Lemon, Cran-Raspberry, Lime with Mint, Clementine, Mixed Berry and Grapefruit. Each serving provides 25 mg of American grown hemp-derived CBD, using the latest emulsion technology to ensure the greatest efficacy per serving. All Just Live products are THC-free, alcohol-free and have no intoxicating attributes.

MXXN

MXXN (pronounced ‘moon’) is the spirit industry’s first 1:1 non-alcoholic replacement for gin, tequila and bourbon.

Currently available in California with additional states soon to come, MXXN is brought to you by spirits industry vet Darnell Smith, founder and CEO of MXXN, who has over 15 years experience working at top global spirits companies including Diageo (NYSE:DEO), Pernod-Ricard (OTC: PDRDY) and Bacardi, where he helmed product innovation and commercialization.

This THC-infused, non-alcoholic spirits brand is formulated with the help of mixologists and designed to be a 1:1 replacement in your favorite cocktails. They’re ideal for everyone, whether you’re a micro-dosing explorer or a tried and true cannabis connoisseur.

MXXN’s Kentucky Oak can be subbed for your favorite bourbon, London Dry for your favorite gin or the Jalisco Agave for tequila.

In mixologist-approved and loved recipes, MXXN is best dosed as follows: 2mg THC (0.5 oz) 4mg THC (1 oz) and 6mg THC (1.5 oz). Sip, enjoy and allow 15-30 minutes to feel the full effect.

Last but not least, this BIPOC-founded brand is making sure that a portion of MXXN's proceeds go to organizations working to pass federal marijuana reform, acknowledge the disproportionate harm faced by low-income Black and Latinx communities and are working toward repairing this harm.

"Working in the spirits industry for the past 15+ years, I’ve seen firsthand the changes in consumer trends within the alcohol space," said Smith. "People want to get lifted but not pay for it the next day or in the long term. We created a dose-as-you-like, THC-infused, non-alcoholic beverage to replace your favorite spirits to do just that – give a glow with no hangover and without the extra calories."

AMASS Afterdream

AMASS Afterdream is a cannabis-infused non-alcoholic spirit made with a blend of THC, CBD, Delta-8 and cannabis-derived terpenes.

Mouth-puckering lemon coalesces with the sweet herbal touch of rosemary and mint, while leafy botanicals like parsley and thyme bring bright California citrus down to earth. The result is a spirit intended to be enjoyed on the rocks with a splash of tonic water, or in a variety of cocktails for a limb-loosening, mind-mellowing sip that mirrors the feeling that comes from drinking a strong cocktail.

“We are thrilled to enter the cannabis space with Afterdream. As AMASS is a botanics brand, it was a natural fit for us to move into a market that celebrates the power of plants. It has been a pleasure experimenting with both terpenes and botanicals to develop a balanced flavor profile,” says AMASS co-founder, CPO and master distiller Morgan McLachlan.

Photo: Courtesy Images.

