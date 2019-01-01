QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
34.76 - 65
Mkt Cap
187.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
10.26
EPS
1.86
Shares
3.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Mar 3, 2021, 8:28AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Communities First Financial Corp operates as a bank. It provides a full range of banking services such as checking, savings and certificates of deposits, loans and credits and online banking, mobile banking, debit cards, cash management services and remote deposit captures service. It generates revenue in the form of interest income.

Analyst Ratings

Communities First Finl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Communities First Finl (CFST) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Communities First Finl (OTCQX: CFST) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Communities First Finl's (CFST) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Communities First Finl.

Q

What is the target price for Communities First Finl (CFST) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Communities First Finl

Q

Current Stock Price for Communities First Finl (CFST)?

A

The stock price for Communities First Finl (OTCQX: CFST) is $61.05 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:44:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Communities First Finl (CFST) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Communities First Finl.

Q

When is Communities First Finl (OTCQX:CFST) reporting earnings?

A

Communities First Finl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Communities First Finl (CFST) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Communities First Finl.

Q

What sector and industry does Communities First Finl (CFST) operate in?

A

Communities First Finl is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.