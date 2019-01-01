Complete Financial Solutions Inc is a financial services company engaged in mortgage services. The company, through its subsidiaries, is licensed to service the borrowing and refinancing needs of individual home buyers and owners. It has access to the products and services of eleven correspondent lenders, including including two in-house channels, as well as a number of delegated and non-delegated warehouse banking lines. The company also has a number of brokered lender relationships that are used primarily for niche products.