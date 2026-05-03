Momentum cracked across pockets of the market as earnings misses and cautious outlooks shook investor confidence.

From tech to fintech, big names stumbled as disappointing results and guidance resets weighed on sentiment.

These ten large-cap stocks were the worst performers last week. Are they a part of your portfolio?

Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) slumped 28.47% last week after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter adjusted EPS results.

Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) fell 27.82% this week. The company reported Q1 financial results.

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) slipped 17.85% this week. The company reported first-quarter financial results.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) fell 14.84% this week after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) dropped 13.13% this week after the company reported mixed Q1 financial results and issued Q2 sales guidance below estimates.

Pentair plc. (NYSE:PNR) decreased 14.5% this week after the company reported first-quarter results.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) fell 12.61% this week after the company reported worse-than-expected Q1 financial results. Also, multiple analysts lowered their price forecast on the stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) slumped 12.08% this week after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results.

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