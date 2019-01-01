QQQ
Benchmark Metals Inc is a gold and silver company advancing its 100% owned Lawyer's Gold-Silver Project located in the Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. The project consists of three mineralized deposits that remain open for expansion, in addition to plus 20 new target areas along the 20-kilometre trend.

Benchmark Metals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Benchmark Metals (BNCHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Benchmark Metals (OTCQX: BNCHF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Benchmark Metals's (BNCHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Benchmark Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Benchmark Metals (BNCHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Benchmark Metals

Q

Current Stock Price for Benchmark Metals (BNCHF)?

A

The stock price for Benchmark Metals (OTCQX: BNCHF) is $0.8461 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:59:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Benchmark Metals (BNCHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Benchmark Metals.

Q

When is Benchmark Metals (OTCQX:BNCHF) reporting earnings?

A

Benchmark Metals does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Benchmark Metals (BNCHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Benchmark Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Benchmark Metals (BNCHF) operate in?

A

Benchmark Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.