ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Bank Leumi Le-Israel
(OTCPK:BLMIF)
9.45
00
At close: May 25
11.099
1.6490[17.45%]
After Hours: 4:25AM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low7.27 - 11.41
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 1.5B
Vol / Avg.- / 5.7K
Mkt Cap13.7B
P/E7.27
50d Avg. Price10.55
Div / Yield0.63/6.68%
Payout Ratio41
EPS1.01
Total Float-

Bank Leumi Le-Israel (OTC:BLMIF), News

Bank Leumi Le-Israel (OTC: BLMIF)