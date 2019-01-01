QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/20.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.63 - 10.38
Mkt Cap
94.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
5.75
EPS
0.45
Shares
9.4M
Outstanding
Bull Horn Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bull Horn Hldgs (BHSE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bull Horn Hldgs (NASDAQ: BHSE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bull Horn Hldgs's (BHSE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bull Horn Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Bull Horn Hldgs (BHSE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bull Horn Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Bull Horn Hldgs (BHSE)?

A

The stock price for Bull Horn Hldgs (NASDAQ: BHSE) is $10.04 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:58:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bull Horn Hldgs (BHSE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bull Horn Hldgs.

Q

When is Bull Horn Hldgs (NASDAQ:BHSE) reporting earnings?

A

Bull Horn Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bull Horn Hldgs (BHSE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bull Horn Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Bull Horn Hldgs (BHSE) operate in?

A

Bull Horn Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.