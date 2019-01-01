QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/106.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.25
Mkt Cap
15M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
208.4M
Outstanding
Bayhorse Silver Inc is a mineral exploration company. The company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests. It manages and develops gold and silver, base metals and coal mineralization. The company's operations and assets are located in Canada and the USA. Some of the company's projects are Bayhorse Silver Mine Property and Brandywine.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bayhorse Silver Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bayhorse Silver (BHSIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bayhorse Silver (OTCQB: BHSIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Bayhorse Silver's (BHSIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bayhorse Silver.

Q

What is the target price for Bayhorse Silver (BHSIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bayhorse Silver

Q

Current Stock Price for Bayhorse Silver (BHSIF)?

A

The stock price for Bayhorse Silver (OTCQB: BHSIF) is $0.072 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:32:23 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bayhorse Silver (BHSIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bayhorse Silver.

Q

When is Bayhorse Silver (OTCQB:BHSIF) reporting earnings?

A

Bayhorse Silver does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bayhorse Silver (BHSIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bayhorse Silver.

Q

What sector and industry does Bayhorse Silver (BHSIF) operate in?

A

Bayhorse Silver is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.