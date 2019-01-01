|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.680
|0.420
|-0.2600
|REV
|736.210M
|713.000M
|-23.210M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Avaya Hldgs (NYSE: AVYA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Avaya Hldgs’s space includes: Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR), Model N (NYSE:MODN), Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS), Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) and Pros Holdings (NYSE:PRO).
The latest price target for Avaya Hldgs (NYSE: AVYA) was reported by BWS Financial on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting AVYA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 64.18% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Avaya Hldgs (NYSE: AVYA) is $13.4 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Avaya Hldgs.
Avaya Hldgs’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Avaya Hldgs.
Avaya Hldgs is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.