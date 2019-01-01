Avaya Holdings Corp provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. The company has two operating segments namely Products and Solutions, and Services. Products and Solutions offer Unified Communications and Contact Center platforms, applications and devices. It helps to offer an open, extensible development platform so that customers and third parties can easily create custom applications and automated workflows for their unique needs. Whereas Services consists of three business areas: Global Support Services, Enterprise Cloud and Managed Services and Professional Services. The company generates maximum revenue from the Services segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the U.S.