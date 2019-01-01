QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Avaya Holdings Corp provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. The company has two operating segments namely Products and Solutions, and Services. Products and Solutions offer Unified Communications and Contact Center platforms, applications and devices. It helps to offer an open, extensible development platform so that customers and third parties can easily create custom applications and automated workflows for their unique needs. Whereas Services consists of three business areas: Global Support Services, Enterprise Cloud and Managed Services and Professional Services. The company generates maximum revenue from the Services segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the U.S.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.6800.420 -0.2600
REV736.210M713.000M-23.210M

Avaya Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avaya Hldgs (AVYA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avaya Hldgs (NYSE: AVYA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Avaya Hldgs's (AVYA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Avaya Hldgs (AVYA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Avaya Hldgs (NYSE: AVYA) was reported by BWS Financial on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting AVYA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 64.18% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Avaya Hldgs (AVYA)?

A

The stock price for Avaya Hldgs (NYSE: AVYA) is $13.4 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Avaya Hldgs (AVYA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avaya Hldgs.

Q

When is Avaya Hldgs (NYSE:AVYA) reporting earnings?

A

Avaya Hldgs’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Avaya Hldgs (AVYA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avaya Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Avaya Hldgs (AVYA) operate in?

A

Avaya Hldgs is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.