Atlanticus Holdings Corp invests in the financial services industry. It provides various credit and related financial services and products to or associated with the financially underserved consumer credit market. The operating business segments are Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. In the Credit and Other Investments segment, the company originates consumer loans through multiple channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships. The Auto Finance segment purchases and service loans secured by automobiles from or for, and also provide floorplan financing for, a pre-qualified network of independent automotive dealers and automotive finance companies in the buy-here, pay-here, and used car business.