Range
9.7 - 9.74
Vol / Avg.
7.5K/14.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.61 - 9.87
Mkt Cap
350M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.7
P/E
-
EPS
0.14
Shares
35.9M
Outstanding
Arrowroot Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Arrowroot Acquisition Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Arrowroot Acquisition (ARRW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Arrowroot Acquisition (NASDAQ: ARRW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Arrowroot Acquisition's (ARRW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Arrowroot Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Arrowroot Acquisition (ARRW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Arrowroot Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Arrowroot Acquisition (ARRW)?

A

The stock price for Arrowroot Acquisition (NASDAQ: ARRW) is $9.74 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 18:10:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Arrowroot Acquisition (ARRW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Arrowroot Acquisition.

Q

When is Arrowroot Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARRW) reporting earnings?

A

Arrowroot Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Arrowroot Acquisition (ARRW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Arrowroot Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Arrowroot Acquisition (ARRW) operate in?

A

Arrowroot Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.