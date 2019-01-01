QQQ
Adaptive Medias Inc is a US-based technology company. It is engaged in providing app developers, publishers and video content developers an end-to-end monetization platform driven by programmatic algorithms. It provides these unique capabilities to monetize content efficiently across multiple marketing channels, including mobile, video and online display advertising. The group's programmatic technology stack is advertiser-friendly; which act as a platform for advertisers with a brand-safe and transparent marketplace. This is essential for big brand advertisers and brand-direct e-commerce companies that require a high level of safety, context, and relevance for their advertisements. The activities of the group are primarily functioned through the region of United States.

Adaptive Medias Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Adaptive Medias (ADTM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Adaptive Medias (OTCEM: ADTM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Adaptive Medias's (ADTM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Adaptive Medias.

Q

What is the target price for Adaptive Medias (ADTM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Adaptive Medias

Q

Current Stock Price for Adaptive Medias (ADTM)?

A

The stock price for Adaptive Medias (OTCEM: ADTM) is $0.0001 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 14:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Adaptive Medias (ADTM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Adaptive Medias.

Q

When is Adaptive Medias (OTCEM:ADTM) reporting earnings?

A

Adaptive Medias does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Adaptive Medias (ADTM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Adaptive Medias.

Q

What sector and industry does Adaptive Medias (ADTM) operate in?

A

Adaptive Medias is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.