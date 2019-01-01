Adaptive Medias Inc is a US-based technology company. It is engaged in providing app developers, publishers and video content developers an end-to-end monetization platform driven by programmatic algorithms. It provides these unique capabilities to monetize content efficiently across multiple marketing channels, including mobile, video and online display advertising. The group's programmatic technology stack is advertiser-friendly; which act as a platform for advertisers with a brand-safe and transparent marketplace. This is essential for big brand advertisers and brand-direct e-commerce companies that require a high level of safety, context, and relevance for their advertisements. The activities of the group are primarily functioned through the region of United States.