Range
67.92 - 70.44
Vol / Avg.
590.3K/943.4K
Div / Yield
0.84/1.19%
52 Wk
62.49 - 128.16
Mkt Cap
3.4B
Payout Ratio
4.77
Open
70
P/E
4
EPS
4.5
Shares
49.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
Formed by a combination of J.C. Penney's credit card processing unit and The Limited's credit card bank business, Alliance Data Systems is a provider of private label and co-branded credit cards, loyalty programs, and marketing services. The company's most financially significant unit is its credit card business that partners with retailers to jointly market Alliance Data Systems' credit cards to their customers. The company's LoyaltyOne division operates the largest airline miles loyalty program in Canada and offers marketing services to grocery chains in Europe and Asia.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.5301.210 -0.3200
REV1.050B855.000M-195.000M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Alliance Data Systems Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alliance Data Systems (ADS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alliance Data Systems's (ADS) competitors?

A

Other companies in Alliance Data Systems’s space includes: Evertec (NYSE:EVTC), TDCX (NYSE:TDCX), CSG Systems Intl (NASDAQ:CSGS), Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO).

Q

What is the target price for Alliance Data Systems (ADS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 85.00 expecting ADS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.62% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Alliance Data Systems (ADS)?

A

The stock price for Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) is $68.76 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alliance Data Systems (ADS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) reporting earnings?

A

Alliance Data Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Alliance Data Systems (ADS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alliance Data Systems.

Q

What sector and industry does Alliance Data Systems (ADS) operate in?

A

Alliance Data Systems is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.