|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.530
|1.210
|-0.3200
|REV
|1.050B
|855.000M
|-195.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Alliance Data Systems’s space includes: Evertec (NYSE:EVTC), TDCX (NYSE:TDCX), CSG Systems Intl (NASDAQ:CSGS), Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) and DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO).
The latest price target for Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) was reported by Deutsche Bank on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 85.00 expecting ADS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.62% upside). 20 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Alliance Data Systems (NYSE: ADS) is $68.76 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 18, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.
Alliance Data Systems’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Alliance Data Systems.
Alliance Data Systems is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.