EY Expands Cybersecurity Collaboration with CrowdStrike
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 24, 2021 11:31am   Comments
  • Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) selected CrowdStrike Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ: CRWD) CrowdStrike Falcon to expand into new geographies and new joint offerings, including Ransomware Readiness and Resilience, Incident Response (IR), Recovery and Remediation, and the acceleration of Zero Trust capabilities.
  • The partnership will help to seamlessly integrate cybersecurity operations and risk management in global enterprises and boost business resiliency. Recently, the association expanded into Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, and Italy.
  • EY and CrowdStrike teams aim to address growing concerns regarding ransomware and manage a potential incident through the new Ransomware Readiness and Resilience, IR, Recovery, and Remediation solutions, EY Americas cybersecurity leader Dave Burg said.
  • The Joe Biden government prioritized cybersecurity funding following multiple hacks, including Microsoft Corp’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Exchange email software, SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) software, and Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack.
  • Price action: CRWD shares traded higher by 1.30% at $213.33 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs CybersecurityNews Tech Media

