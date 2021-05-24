EY Expands Cybersecurity Collaboration with CrowdStrike
- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) selected CrowdStrike Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ: CRWD) CrowdStrike Falcon to expand into new geographies and new joint offerings, including Ransomware Readiness and Resilience, Incident Response (IR), Recovery and Remediation, and the acceleration of Zero Trust capabilities.
- The partnership will help to seamlessly integrate cybersecurity operations and risk management in global enterprises and boost business resiliency. Recently, the association expanded into Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, and Italy.
- EY and CrowdStrike teams aim to address growing concerns regarding ransomware and manage a potential incident through the new Ransomware Readiness and Resilience, IR, Recovery, and Remediation solutions, EY Americas cybersecurity leader Dave Burg said.
- The Joe Biden government prioritized cybersecurity funding following multiple hacks, including Microsoft Corp’s (NASDAQ: MSFT) Exchange email software, SolarWinds Corp (NYSE: SWI) software, and Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack.
- Price action: CRWD shares traded higher by 1.30% at $213.33 on the last check Monday.
