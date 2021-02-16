'Halftime Report' Final Trades: NVR, Devon Energy And More

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades.

Market Rebellion Co-Founder Jon Najarian likes Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) and notes he purchased calls during the show.

BNY Mellon Investment Management's Liz Young likes American Express Company (NYSE: AXP).

Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal likes Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) and notes he does not like the chart but likes the fundamentals for the company.

Decatur Capital Management's Degas Wright likes NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR).