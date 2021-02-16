'Halftime Report' Final Trades: NVR, Devon Energy And More
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," the investment committee gave their final trades.
Market Rebellion Co-Founder Jon Najarian likes Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) and notes he purchased calls during the show.
BNY Mellon Investment Management's Liz Young likes American Express Company (NYSE: AXP).
Cerity Partners' Jim Lebenthal likes Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) and notes he does not like the chart but likes the fundamentals for the company.
Decatur Capital Management's Degas Wright likes NVR, Inc. (NYSE: NVR).
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: CNBCMedia Trading Ideas