Johnson & Johnson Posts Additional RSV Vaccine Data
Janssen Pharmaceutical, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), announced additional vaccine efficacy and safety data from its Phase 2b CYPRESS study of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) adult vaccine candidate.
- J&J shared top-line findings from the Phase 2b trial, revealing it hit its primary endpoint by linking the vaccine to 80% efficacy against confirmed RSV-associated lower respiratory tract disease.
- At that time, J&J also said the vaccine demonstrated 70% efficacy against any symptomatic RSV-associated acute respiratory infection.
- The three definitions are - three or more symptoms of lower respiratory tract infection (LRTI), two or more symptoms of LRTI, and two or more symptoms of LRTI or one or more symptoms or LRTI and one or more systemic symptoms.
- The vaccine provided protection regardless of the criteria, with the efficacy of 80%, 75%, and 70% against the first, second, and third definitions.
- After analyzing the RSV-specific patient-reported outcomes data, J&J found symptoms in the vaccinated subjects were less severe than in their peers who received placebo.
- A Phase 3 study is up and running to evaluate Janssen's adult vaccine candidate's efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity against LRTD caused by RSV compared with placebo in approximately 23,000 adults.
- Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.09% at $163.10 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
