 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Johnson & Johnson Posts Additional RSV Vaccine Data
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2021 12:44pm   Comments
Share:
Johnson & Johnson Posts Additional RSV Vaccine Data

Janssen Pharmaceutical, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), announced additional vaccine efficacy and safety data from its Phase 2b CYPRESS study of its respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) adult vaccine candidate. 

  • J&J shared top-line findings from the Phase 2b trial, revealing it hit its primary endpoint by linking the vaccine to 80% efficacy against confirmed RSV-associated lower respiratory tract disease. 
  • At that time, J&J also said the vaccine demonstrated 70% efficacy against any symptomatic RSV-associated acute respiratory infection.
  • The three definitions are - three or more symptoms of lower respiratory tract infection (LRTI), two or more symptoms of LRTI, and two or more symptoms of LRTI or one or more symptoms or LRTI and one or more systemic symptoms. 
  • The vaccine provided protection regardless of the criteria, with the efficacy of 80%, 75%, and 70% against the first, second, and third definitions.
  • After analyzing the RSV-specific patient-reported outcomes data, J&J found symptoms in the vaccinated subjects were less severe than in their peers who received placebo. 
  • A Phase 3 study is up and running to evaluate Janssen's adult vaccine candidate's efficacy, safety, and immunogenicity against LRTD caused by RSV compared with placebo in approximately 23,000 adults.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.09% at $163.10 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson Booster COVID-19 Shot Shows Encouraging Action After Pfizer/BioNTech Jab
Protagonist To Go Ahead With Oral Peptide PN-235, Discontinues Phase 1 Candidate
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Protagonist Pulls Plug On Phase 1 Asset, Xenon Aces Mid-Stage Epilepsy Study, Esperion Prices Offering
Janssen's Subcutaneous Darzalex Combo Wins FDA Approval For Pretreated Multiple Myeloma
What Does Johnson & Johnson's Debt Look Like?
Gracell Bio Shares Tumble as Investors Blow Hot, Cold Over Its Cutting-Edge Cancer Treatment
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Phase 2 Trial REspiratory syncytial virusBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com