Benzinga Pro
Marketfy
Financial Data & APIs
Events
Premarket Prep
Membership is Free
What are you waiting for? Sign up now!
Name:
Username available!
Username taken!
Email:
Email available!
Email taken!
Password:
Leave blank:
OR
Free Account Login
Click here to access your premium account
Username or email:
Password:
OR
Forgot password?
Looking for
?
CLICK HERE
Contribute
Login
Join
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind.
News
Earnings
Guidance
Dividends
M&A
Buybacks
Legal
Interviews
Management
Retail Sales
Offerings
IPOs
Insider Trades
Biotech/FDA
Markets
Pre-Market
After Hours
Movers
Forex
Commodities
Options
Binary Options
Bonds
Futures
Global Economics
Previews
Reviews
Small-Cap
Cryptocurrency
Ratings
Analyst Color
Downgrades
Upgrades
Initiations
Price Target
Ideas
Long Ideas
Short Ideas
Technicals
From The Press
Jim Cramer
Rumors
ETFs
Tech
Start-Ups
Fintech
Investing
Best Online Brokers
Personal Finance
Compare Brokers
TD Ameritrade Review
Ally Invest Review
Etrade Review
Personal Capital Review
Tradestation Review
Market Overview
Tickers
Articles
Keywords
Search by keyword...
googlecse
More From
Summary
Ideas
Twitter ($)
All News
Analyst Coverage
Analyst Ratings
News Coverage
News
General
Contracts
Dividend Summaries
Dividend Calendar
Events
FDA
M&A
Offerings
Stock Split
Media
Buybacks
Insider Trades
Press Releases
Earnings
Earning Summaries
Earnings Calendar
Guidance Summaries
ZIVO BIOSCIENCE INC by Zivo Bioscience, Inc.
ZIVO
:OTCMKTS
Add to Watchlist +
{{ portfolio.portfolio_name }}
You have no watchlists at this time, click "Manage watchlists" to create your first watchlist.
Manage watchlists
Sector:
Industry:
0.0000
0 (%)
Data as of Mar 13, 2018
Prev. Close
Price Open
Volume
0
Day's Range
-
52 Wk Range
-
50 Day Moving Avg.
PE Ratio
Shares Outstanding
Market Cap
Trade ZIVO stock with
recommended broker Ally Invest
. Commissions as low as $3.95.
1d
5d
1m
3m
1y
5y
YTD
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Headlines
Press Releases
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Largest Shareholder of ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. to extend maturity date of its Convertible Debt
Globe Newswire
Feb 12, 2018
ZIVO Bioscience and Tianjin Norland Biotech Execute Letter of Intent to Produce ZIVO Algae Strain in China for International and Domestic Markets
Globe Newswire
Feb 01, 2018
ZIVO Bioscience Subsidiary Wellmetris Selected to Present at Biotech Showcase During JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Jan 7-10 in San Francisco, CA
Globe Newswire
Jan 08, 2018
ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. Annual Shareholder Meeting and Conference Call Slated for November 8, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan
Globe Newswire
Nov 07, 2017
ZIVO Bioscience and NutriQuest LLC Conclude Two Poultry Studies With Positive Results, Continue to Move Forward With FDA Compliance
Globe Newswire
Sep 19, 2017
ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. Kicks Off Final Phase of Bovine Mastitis Study
Globe Newswire
Sep 11, 2017
ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. Enters Into Pilot Program to Expand Production Into Europe, Contracts With Algatek Asturias, S.L.
Globe Newswire
Jul 11, 2017
ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. Executes Definitive Agreement With NutriQuest, Commences Poultry Field Trial
Globe Newswire
Apr 26, 2017
ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. Debuts New Corporate Website, Shareholder Outreach
Globe Newswire
Mar 22, 2017
ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. Executes Debt Restructuring With Private Equity Firm HEP Investments, LLC
Globe Newswire
Mar 06, 2017
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Partner Headlines
ZIVO Bioscience Subsidiary Wellmetris Selected to Present at Biotech Showcase During JPMorgan ...
GuruFocus
Jan 08, 2018
ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. Annual Shareholder Meeting and Conference Call Slated for November 8, ...
GuruFocus
Nov 07, 2017
ZIVO Bioscience and NutriQuest LLC Conclude Two Poultry Studies With Positive Results, Continue ...
GuruFocus
Sep 19, 2017
How To Capitalize On Trump's America, Coal (And Algae) Is The New Solar
Seeking Alpha
Feb 22, 2017
ZIVO Bioscience Executes Debt Restructure/Extension With Primary Lender, Expands Credit Line
GuruFocus
Jan 20, 2016
Zivo Bioscience Subsidiary, WellMetris LLC, Concludes Production Run of Human Wellness Testing ...
GuruFocus
Dec 22, 2015
ZIVO Bioscience Opens WellMetris Assay Development Lab at Notre Dame Innovation Center
GuruFocus
Sep 10, 2015
ZIVO Bioscience Announces Amended Convertible Debt Structure and Continued Support From Primary ...
GuruFocus
Jan 08, 2015
ZIVO Bioscience Concludes Bovine Mastitis Pilot Study With Promising Results in Combatting ...
GuruFocus
Jan 06, 2015
ZIVO Bioscience and WellMetris Subsidiary Announce Pilot Program and Pending Order for Point of ...
GuruFocus
Dec 02, 2014
{{ story.title }}
{{ story.author }}
{{ story.created }}
Show more
Loading articles...
Company Profile
Read More
Zivo Bioscience Inc is a biotech company. It is engaged in the study, development, and commercialization of naturally derived compounds and bioactive molecules created by algal and bacterial hosts.
Visit company website
Brokerage Center
Compare All Online Brokerages
Benzinga is a fast-growing, dynamic and innovative financial media outlet that empowers investors with high-quality, unique content.
Popular Channels
Analyst Ratings
Be Your Own Boss
ETFs
Economics
Forex
Hot
News
Options
Press Releases
Start-ups
Tech
Tools & Features
Affiliate Program
PreMarket Prep
Feeds
News Widget
Real Time Feed
Sitemap
Submit News Tips
About Benzinga
About Us
Licensing and APIs
Apps (iOS and Android)
Fintech Awards
Blog
Syndication
In the News
Careers
Service Status
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Benzinga Partners
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING)
© Copyright Benzinga
Benzinga - Feed Your Mind
try pro
News
Markets
Ratings
Ideas
Tech
Small-Cap
Personal Finance
Premium Products