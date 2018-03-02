Market Overview

Analyst Rating View All Ratings

DateResearch FirmActionCurrentTarget
6/01/17H.C. WainwrightInitiates Coverage OnBuy9.5
8/10/16Wells FargoUpgradesUnderperformMarket Perform
6/02/16Raymond JamesInitiates Coverage onMarket Perform
Earnings View Earnings

Q4 2017 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: -0.14 -0.13 0.01
Rev: 1.59M 1.60M 7.00K
Q1 2018 EST Actual Surprise
EPS: Expected
2018-04-30
Rev:

Company Profile

Ziopharm Oncology is a biotechnology company that acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapies. The company's preclinical and clinical pipeline focuses on treating hematological and solid tumor malignancies using cellular therapeutics. Ziopharm engages in gene therapy systems with its partner Intrexon and collaborators at the University of Texas. To fund the development of its product candidates, the company engages in contractual arrangements with licensing partners both in the United States and abroad.
Visit company website