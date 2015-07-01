Benzinga Pro
Analyst Rating
View All Ratings
Date
Research Firm
Action
Current
Target
1/26/15
Stifel Nicolaus
Maintains
Buy
35.0
9/30/14
Stifel Nicolaus
Maintains
Buy
33.0
7/01/14
Jefferies
Maintains
Buy
37.0
Headlines
Press Releases
Frank Holmes Further Believes Airliners 'don't help themselves by limiting publications of competitive prices' At Online Booking Sites
Eddie Staley
Wed, 01 Jul 2015 15:25:27 -0400
Aerojet Rocketdyne Receives Contract to Provide Electric Propulsion for Orbital Sciences Corporation's GEOStar-3 Satellites
Charles Gross
Wed, 04 Feb 2015 05:36:21 -0400
Orbital Stockholders Approve Merger With ATK's Aerospace and Defense Groups; Deal Expected to Close Feb 9
Charles Gross
Tue, 27 Jan 2015 11:32:33 -0400
Stifel Nicolaus Maintains Buy on Orbital Sciences, Raises PT to $35.00
Eddie Staley
Mon, 26 Jan 2015 08:41:46 -0400
London Co. Of Virginia Boosts Stake In Alliant Techsystems
John Seward
Thu, 08 Jan 2015 15:45:58 -0400
ATK Announces Distribution Ratio For Spin-Off Of Its Sporting Group
Hal Lindon
Tue, 06 Jan 2015 17:14:04 -0400
United Launch Alliance Signs Contract With Orbital Focused On Cargo Missions To The ISS
Paul Quintaro
Tue, 09 Dec 2014 16:18:35 -0400
Orbital Announces Additional Details Concerning CRS Program And Antares Launcher Go-Forward Plans
Eddie Staley
Tue, 09 Dec 2014 15:23:37 -0400
Orbital Awarded Up to $185M 5-Year Contract By NASA for Scientific Balloon Ops
Charles Gross
Tue, 18 Nov 2014 13:50:37 -0400
Orbital Offers Slides for ATK Merger Presentation: Target Three-Year EPS Growth ~12-15%, Sales Growth ~4-5%
Paul Quintaro
Mon, 10 Nov 2014 13:43:45 -0400
ATK Completes Tax-Free Spin-Off of Vista Outdoor Inc.
Newswire
Feb 09, 2015
Aerojet Rocketdyne to Provide Electric Propulsion for Orbital Sciences Corporation's GEOStar-3 Satellites
Globe Newswire
Feb 03, 2015
Vista Outdoor Set to Join the S&P MidCap 400; CARBO Ceramics and Summit Hotel Properties to Join the S&P SmallCap 600
Newswire
Feb 03, 2015
ATK Reports FY15 Third Quarter Operating Results
Newswire
Jan 28, 2015
ATK Stockholders Approve the Issuance of Shares to Orbital Sciences Corporation Stockholders
Newswire
Jan 27, 2015
Orbital Stockholders Approve Merger With ATK's Aerospace and Defense Groups
Business Wire
Jan 27, 2015
ATK to Release Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2015 Financial Results
Newswire
Jan 16, 2015
ATK Announces Record Date for Previously Announced Spin-off of Sporting Group to ATK Stockholders
Newswire
Jan 16, 2015
ATK Announces Distribution Ratio for Spin-Off of its Sporting Group
Newswire
Jan 06, 2015
ATK Names Stephen S. Clark as Vista Outdoor Inc. Senior Vice President, Human Resources and Corporate Services
Newswire
Jan 05, 2015
Partner Headlines
SpaceX Readies History-Making Space Launch Attempt
Investor's Business Daily
Feb 10, 2015
Alliant (ATK) Beats Earnings Estimates on Lower Share Count - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Jan 29, 2015
TransDigm Q1 Earnings and Revenues Miss, Shares Down - Analyst Blog
Zacks
Jan 29, 2015
Today In SA PRO: Wednesday, January 28
Seeking Alpha
Jan 29, 2015
Wall Street Breakfast: Apple Makes Quarterly Profit History
Seeking Alpha
Jan 28, 2015
Orbital endorses proposed merger with ATK's aerospace unit
Seeking Alpha
Jan 27, 2015
Will Orbital Sciences (ORB) Continue to Surge Higher? - Tale of the Tape
Zacks
Jan 27, 2015
Alliant Techsystems Spins Off Vista Outdoors: What's It Worth?
Seeking Alpha
Jan 22, 2015
Elon Musk Reignites Vision Of Hyperloop Rail Project
Investor's Business Daily
Jan 15, 2015
Why Elon Musk's SpaceX Could Have A Big Year In 2015
Investor's Business Daily
Jan 09, 2015
Earnings
View Earnings
Q3 2014
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
0.28
0.38
Rev:
365.80M
338.20M
EST
Actual
Surprise
EPS:
Expected
Rev:
