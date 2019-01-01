Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Zosano Pharma reported in-line EPS of $-1.75 versus an estimate of $-1.75.

Revenue was down $126.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.7 which was followed by a 9.16% drop in the share price the next day.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.