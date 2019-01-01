Wolters Kluwer (OTC:WTKWY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Wolters Kluwer
Wolters Kluwer Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Wolters Kluwer (OTCPK: WTKWY) was reported by Goldman Sachs on March 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting WTKWY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Wolters Kluwer (OTCPK: WTKWY) was provided by Goldman Sachs, and Wolters Kluwer upgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Wolters Kluwer, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Wolters Kluwer was filed on March 1, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 1, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY) rating was a upgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Wolters Kluwer (WTKWY) is trading at is $95.76, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.