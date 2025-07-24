Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Deutsche Bank DB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $8.82 billion.

• TotalEnergies TTE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.59 per share on revenue of $40.22 billion.

• Teck Resources TECK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion.

• Nokia NOK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $5.36 billion.

• STMicroelectronics STM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $2.75 billion.

• WNS (Holdings) WNS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.89 per share on revenue of $323.65 million.

• Gentherm THRM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $362.02 million.

• RPM Intl RPM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.60 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion.

• Pool POOL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $5.14 per share on revenue of $1.78 billion.

• Old Republic Intl ORI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $2.18 billion.

• Mobileye Global MBLY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $498.92 million.

• Labcorp Hldgs LH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.15 per share on revenue of $3.49 billion.

• Loews L is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $14.63 billion.

• Lazard LAZ is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $699.33 million.

• Keurig Dr Pepper KDP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $4.14 billion.

• Integer Holdings ITGR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.56 per share on revenue of $463.92 million.

• Iridium Communications IRDM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $214.28 million.

• Imax IMAX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $90.96 million.

• Heritage Financial HFWA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $63.48 million.

• FirstService FSV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $1.40 billion.

• TechnipFMC FTI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $2.48 billion.

• FTI Consulting FCN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.89 per share on revenue of $911.77 million.

• Dow DOW is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $10.28 billion.

• Cemex CX is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Darling Ingredients DAR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $1.48 billion.

• CenterPoint Energy CNP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion.

• CNX Resources CNX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $469.96 million.

• Blackstone BX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $2.79 billion.

• Bread Finl Hldgs BFH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $938.32 million.

• Brunswick BC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.25 billion.

• A.O. Smith AOS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.98 per share on revenue of $995.58 million.

• Amalgamated Financial AMAL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $82.43 million.

• American Airlines Group AAL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $14.29 billion.

• BGM Group BGM is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• West Pharmaceutical Servs WST is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.51 per share on revenue of $726.62 million.

• Westinghouse Air Brake WAB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.

• Valero Energy VLO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $27.43 billion.

• Valley Ntl VLY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $492.95 million.

• Union Pacific UNP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.89 per share on revenue of $6.14 billion.

• Visteon VC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.04 per share on revenue of $955.06 million.

• Tractor Supply TSCO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $4.40 billion.

• TransUnion TRU is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.10 billion.

• S&T Bancorp STBA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $98.57 million.

• Sonic Automotive SAH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.61 per share on revenue of $3.65 billion.

• RPC RES is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $413.34 million.

• NovoCure NVCR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $153.51 million.

• Nasdaq NDAQ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• MarineMax HZO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.17 per share on revenue of $736.06 million.

• Group 1 Automotive GPI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $10.45 per share on revenue of $5.59 billion.

• Flex FLEX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $6.28 billion.

• Dover DOV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.39 per share on revenue of $2.04 billion.

• Altisource Portfolio ASPS is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Textron TXT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.44 per share on revenue of $3.63 billion.

• CTS CTS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $132.65 million.

• L3Harris Technologies LHX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.49 per share on revenue of $5.31 billion.

• Donegal Gr DGICA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $247.21 million.

• World Acceptance WRLD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.27 per share on revenue of $124.63 million.

• West Bancorp WTBA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $23.40 million.

• Ameriprise Finl AMP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $8.96 per share on revenue of $4.33 billion.

• Ladder Capital LADR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $57.10 million.

• Allegion ALLE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.99 per share on revenue of $999.53 million.

• Atlantic Union Bankshares AUB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $369.73 million.

• Dime Community Bancshares DCOM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $107.33 million.

• Ryder System R is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.13 per share on revenue of $3.17 billion.

• Honeywell Intl HON is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.64 per share on revenue of $10.02 billion.

• AllianceBernstein Holding AB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $833.93 million.

• Tri Pointe Homes TPH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $801.81 million.

• Phinia PHIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $839.45 million.

• Provident Finl Servs PFS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $213.25 million.

• LKQ LKQ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion.

• Independent Bank IBCP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $51.19 million.

• HNI HNI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $646.54 million.

• Garrett Motion GTX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $918.00 million.

• FirstCash Hldgs FCFS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.67 per share on revenue of $822.20 million.

• Donegal Gr DGICB is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Civista Bancshares CIVB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $42.81 million.

• Berkshire Hills Bancorp BHLB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $112.70 million.

• Ardagh Metal Packaging AMBP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.34 billion.

• ADT ADT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion.

• Materialise MTLS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $67.20 million.

• Marine Prods MPX is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• WSFS Financial WSFS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.13 per share on revenue of $263.40 million.

• Weyerhaeuser WY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.11 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion.

• VeriSign VRSN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.18 per share on revenue of $410.97 million.

• SLM SLM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $372.29 million.

• Ovintiv OVV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $1.97 billion.

• Mohawk Industries MHK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.61 per share on revenue of $2.77 billion.

• Moelis MC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $300.90 million.

• Liberty Energy LBRT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion.

• Intel INTC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $11.88 billion.

• Gaming and Leisure Props GLPI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $397.30 million.

• Glacier Bancorp GBCI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $243.03 million.

• Primis Finl FRST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $31.84 million.

• FinWise FINW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $22.05 million.

• First Financial Bancorp FFBC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $219.86 million.

• Flushing Financial FFIC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $59.04 million.

• Edwards Lifesciences EW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion.

• Ensign Group ENSG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.49 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion.

• Digital Realty Trust DLR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.90 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion.

• Deckers Outdoor DECK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $900.06 million.

• Data I/O DAIO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $5.50 million.

• Coursera COUR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $180.71 million.

• Compania De Minas BVN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $311.40 million.

• Newmont NEM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $4.81 billion.

• Minerals Technologies MTX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $530.94 million.

• Betterware de Mexico SAPI BWMX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $182.13 million.

• Boyd Gaming BYD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $976.95 million.

• Resources Connection RGP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $134.42 million.

• Alexander & Baldwin ALEX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $51.38 million.

• GCL Global Holdings GCL is likely to report earnings for its second quarter.

• McGrath RentCorp MGRC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $220.68 million.

• Corporacion Inmobiliaria VTMX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion.

• Comfort Systems USA FIX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.77 per share on revenue of $1.96 billion.

• Five Point Hldgs FPH is expected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Kinsale Cap Gr KNSL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.40 per share on revenue of $435.36 million.

• Invesco Mortgage Capital IVR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $35.55 million.

• Midland States Bancorp MSBI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.63 per share on revenue of $76.09 million.

• Hexcel HXL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $477.31 million.

• Hilltop Hldgs HTH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $309.16 million.

• Rithm Property Trust RPT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $5.59 million.

• Ocean Power Techs OPTT is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Associated Banc ASB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $362.79 million.

• Customers Bancorp CUBI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $182.14 million.

• Alpine Income Property Tr PINE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $14.38 million.

• OceanFirst Financial OCFC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $101.06 million.

• MidWestOne Financial Gr MOFG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $60.10 million.

• First Business Finl Servs FBIZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $41.48 million.

• Landmark Bancorp LARK is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Bel Fuse BELFB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $150.84 million.

• Bel Fuse BELFA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $150.57 million.

• Bancorp TBBK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $134.00 million.

• Universal Insurance Hldgs UVE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $359.98 million.

• USCB Financial Holdings USCB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $23.69 million.

• SouthState SSB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.02 per share on revenue of $642.85 million.

• 1st Source SRCE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $105.27 million.

• SkyWest SKYW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.40 per share on revenue of $981.43 million.

• Seacoast Banking SBCF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $145.56 million.

• SB Finl Gr SBFG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $13.76 million.

• Scholastic SCHL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.85 per share on revenue of $494.59 million.

• Phillips Edison & Co PECO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $175.42 million.

• Orchid Island Cap ORC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $23.25 million.

• First Western Financial MYFW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $25.21 million.

• Knowles KN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $139.75 million.

• Jakks Pacific JAKK is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $126.13 million.

• Financial Institutions FISI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.81 per share on revenue of $59.86 million.

• Enova International ENVA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.88 per share on revenue of $754.43 million.

• Eastern Bankshares EBC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $240.16 million.

• Healthpeak Properties DOC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $695.17 million.

• Columbia Banking System COLB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $491.78 million.

• Byline Bancorp BY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $107.15 million.

• AMERISAFE AMSF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $77.30 million.

• Coca-Cola Consolidated COKE is projected to report earnings for its second quarter.

• Universal Logistics Hldgs ULH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $398.50 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.